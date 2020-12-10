Foot injury could keep T.J. Warren out of Pacers season opener

Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren (1) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers say starting forward T.J. Warren and backup guard Brian Bowen II will miss time with injuries.

Warren has plantar fascitis in his right foot and is listed as week to week.

Bowen is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a partially torn groin muscle.

Warren averaged 19.8 points and shot 53.6% from the field last season, his first with Indiana, both career-bests.

Bowen spent most of last season playing in the G-League but made six appearances with Indiana.