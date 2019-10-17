Indiana Pacers announce 4 Hickory Nights

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers on Thursday announced their annual Hickory nights as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The team will wear their white, classic Hickory jerseys during these games. They’re a modern take on the Hickory High uniforms worn in the film “Hoosiers.”

The scheduled Hickory Nights and honorees are:

  • Nov. 23 vs. Orlando: 1953 Indiana Mr. Basketball and former Harlem Globetrotters player Hallie Bryant
  • Dec. 23 vs. Toronto: city of Anderson.
  • Feb. 8 vs. New Orleans: college basketball coaching greats Bob Knight of Indiana University and Gene Keady of Purdue University.
  • April 11 vs. Orlando: the 2019-20 Indiana High School Athletic Association state champions.

The Pacers will host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night to open the regular season.

Indiana Pacers’ Cory Joseph sports the Hickory jersey in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, on March 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. Joseph is now with the Sacramento Kings. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

