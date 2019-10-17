Indiana Pacers announce 4 Hickory Nights

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers on Thursday announced their annual Hickory nights as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The team will wear their white, classic Hickory jerseys during these games. They’re a modern take on the Hickory High uniforms worn in the film “Hoosiers.”

The scheduled Hickory Nights and honorees are:

Nov. 23 vs. Orlando: 1953 Indiana Mr. Basketball and former Harlem Globetrotters player Hallie Bryant

Dec. 23 vs. Toronto: city of Anderson.

Feb. 8 vs. New Orleans: college basketball coaching greats Bob Knight of Indiana University and Gene Keady of Purdue University.

April 11 vs. Orlando: the 2019-20 Indiana High School Athletic Association state champions.

The Pacers will host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night to open the regular season.