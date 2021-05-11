Indiana Pacers

Pacers beat Cavaliers 111-102, move into ninth place in East

Indiana Pacers' Kelan Martin (21) shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Cleveland. The Pacers won 111-102. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Domantas Sabonis posted 21 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists as the Indiana Pacers strengthened their hold on a play-in tournament spot with a 111-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kelan Martin scored a career-high 25 points and Caris LeVert had 20 points and 10 assists for the Pacers, who moved one-half game ahead of Washington into ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Collin Sexton scored 25 points for the Cavaliers in their 11th straight loss, matching the eighth-longest skid in team history.

Cleveland dressed nine players with nine others out with injuries, including starters Kevin Love and Darius Garland.