Pacers’ Brogdon launches initiatives in fight against racism

(WISH) — Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon is taking action to help in the fight against social injustice.

The Brogdon Family Foundation launched Tuesday with initiatives advocating for human rights.

Brogdon was seen protesting in Atlanta back in May following the death of George Floyd.

Brogdon says his organization’s efforts will span the country and around the world with help from other players in the NBA and WNBA.

“This is really a moment in time, but it’s also a movement going on and I think at the end of the day, this will bring people together,” said Brogdon. “We’re seeing a lot of people being divided right now, but we’re also seeing people come together.”

Brogdon plans to start more initiatives to fight racism.