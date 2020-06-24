Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I recently tested positive for the COVID virus and am currently in quarantine. I’m doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs,” Brodgon said in a statement.
Brogdon has played in 48 games for the Pacers in the 2019-20 season, averaging 16.3 points per game.
This season is his first with the Pacers. He spent the previous three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.