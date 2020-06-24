Indiana Pacers

Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) drives against Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I recently tested positive for the COVID virus and am currently in quarantine. I’m doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs,” Brodgon said in a statement.

Brogdon has played in 48 games for the Pacers in the 2019-20 season, averaging 16.3 points per game.

This season is his first with the Pacers. He spent the previous three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

