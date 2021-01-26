Pacers: LeVert’s surgery successful, out indefinitely

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers say Caris LeVert is out indefinitely following a successful surgery.

LeVert, recently acquired in a trade for Victor Oladipo, had surgery Monday at Community North Hospital to treat renal cell carcinoma in his left kidney.

The Pacers say he won’t need further treatment and a full recovery is expected.

LeVert was drafted in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Pacers, then traded shortly after to the Brooklyn Nets.

He was acquired in a large, four-team trade on Jan. 13.

During a physical exam to complete the trade, his condition was discovered.

He has not yet played a game for the Pacers.