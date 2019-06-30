Pacers lose 2 forwards, gain 2 guards in free agency

Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (21) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are losing two forwards and gaining two guards, according to early reports.

The deals were announced Sunday evening. The window opened for NBA teams to begin striking deals with free agents at 6 p.m. Eastern time Sunday.

Indiana Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed to a four-year, $73 million deal with the Utah Jazz, according to Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN.

Indiana Pacers’ Bojan Bogdanovic during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Bogdanovic signed as a free agent with the Pacers in 2017, coming from the Washington Wizards.

Pacers forward Thaddeus Young has agreed to a three-year, $41 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to Chris Haynes, NBA insider at Yahoo Sports.

Young came to the Pacers through a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in 2016. He thanked fans and the Pacers for “3 amazing years” in a Sunday night tweet:

Indiana @Pacers organization and fans thank you for 3 amazing years. You will always be family. You will be missed. The franchise is in good hands with @VicOladipo, @Original_Turner, @Dsabonis11, @leafsquad22, and the rest of the crew. #ThankYouIndy — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) June 30, 2019

Guard Jeremy Lamb has agreed to a free agent deal with the Pacers, according to Wojnarowski. Lamb most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb (3) during an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

The Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night traded guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Pacers. Brogdon has agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal, Wojnarowski tweeted.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

The Pacers will be sending a 2020 first-round pick and two future second-round picks to the Bucks as part of the trade.

More than $1 billion in deals are expected to be agreed to by the end of the evening. None of them can be signed until July 6, when the league’s summer moratorium ends.