Pacers’ move shows Oladipo ready to take next step in rehab

Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers in street clothes due to injury during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 26, 2019, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WISH) — The Indiana Pacers have temporarily assigned guard Victor Oladipo to their G League affiliate in Fort Wayne.

It’s largely a procedural move that gives the two-time All-Star an opportunity to get extra practice time with the Mad Ants that plays home gamse at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The Pacers played at Orlando on Sunday and did not hold a shootaround before Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City.

Oladipo is working his way back from a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He suffered the injury in January and is not expected to return to game action until at least December.

Oladipo appeared on the Mad Ants team roster Tuesday afternoon without a jersey number.