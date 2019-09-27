Pacers’ Oladipo still unsure when he’ll return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo still hasn’t set a target date for his return — but he is back on the court less eight months after rupturing a quad tendon in his right knee.

The two-time All-Star suffered the season-ending injury Jan, 24. Coach Nate McMillan and president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard have remained relatively quiet about when they expect to have Oladipo back.

But center Myles Turner is hopeful Oladipo returns in December or January.

“I’ve heard some people say after the All-Star break, but I just know how Vic’s wired,” Turner said Friday at the team’s annual media day. “He’s been attacking the whole process. He’s already doing stuff on the court.”

Oladipo says Wolverine has always been his favorite comic book character because he has the ability to heal himself.