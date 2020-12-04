Pacers release schedule, will welcome fans back to Bankers Life in January

A view outside the main lobby of Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Dec. 1, 2020, prior to an NCAA men's basketball game. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NBA on Friday released the first half of the Indiana Pacers’ schedule for the coming season, with the first home game at Dec. 23 against the New York Knicks.

In a statement, Pacers Sports & Entertainment said there would not be public ticket sales for the beginning of the regular season and that the team would “look forward to having fans back to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in January.”

No additional information about future ticket sales was provided.

The NBA completed its 2019-2020 season in September after suspending the season in March. In July, the league resumed the season in a bubble in Orlando.

“We are excited to tip off the 2020-21 Indiana Pacers season on December 23 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. As we continue to train our staff and partners to ensure the safest possible environment for our guests and players, out of an abundance of caution we have decided that we will not have public ticket sales for the beginning of the regular season. We look forward to having fans back to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in January, and we will provide updates in the near future. Finally, we are so grateful to the NBA’s best fans for their continued support and patience.” Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 2, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.

Trending Headlines