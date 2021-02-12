Indiana Pacers

Pacers snap 4-game skid with 111-95 win over Pistons

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) runs into the defense of Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Indiana Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 111-95 victory Thursday night over the Detroit Pistons.

Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points and Jeremy Lamb scored 17 for the Pacers, who posted a season-low 94 points in a loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday. One night later, it was Detroit that struggled offensively, shooting 5 of 28 from 3-point range.

Josh Jackson led the Pistons with 18 points, and rookie Isaiah Stewart added 17 in his first start at center.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Gr8 Comeback’: Kulture Bar & Bistro

Gr8 Comeback /

Pacers use mock infomercials to get fans voting for All-Star hopefuls

All Indiana /

Walmart offering COVID-19 vaccine Friday

Coronavirus /

Cold weekend ahead

Weather Blog /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.