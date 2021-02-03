Pacers top Memphis 134-116, snap Grizzlies’ 7-game streak

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) shoots in front of Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored a season-high 32 points as the Indiana Pacers beat Memphis 134-116, snapping the Grizzlies’ seven-game winning streak.

The Pacers scored a season high in points, building a double-digit lead early.

Sabonis made 11 of his first 12 shots and had a double-double (24 points, 11 rebounds) by halftime. He finished with 13 rebounds for his 14th double-double in 16 starts.

Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points and Myles Turner 22 for the Pacers.

The Grizzlies entered with the NBA’s longest active win streak and ended up a victory shy of tying the franchise record of eight straight wins, set four times, most recently in 2015.