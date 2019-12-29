Pelicans beat Pacers 120-98

Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday (3) goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans on Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 24 points, Jrue Holiday added 20, and the suddenly resurgent New Orleans Pelicans beat the Indiana Pacers 120-98 for their third straight victory.

JJ Redick scored 15 and Lonzo Ball 13, hitting four of eight 3-point shots as he continues to gain comfort with his new shooting motion this season.

Derrick Favors added 10 points and 16 rebounds as New Orleans won for the fourth time in five games after having lost a franchise-record 13 straight before that.

Aaron Holiday scored 25 points and T.J. Warren 20 for the Pacers.