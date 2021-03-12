Indiana Pacers

Report: Caris LeVert to debut for Pacers on Saturday

Caris Levert talks Jan. 19, 2021, in a news conference. (WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Caris LeVert is set to make his debut for the Indiana Pacers, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says LeVert will play for the Pacers on Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns.

After being traded to the Pacers in the Victor Oladipo deal in January, a mass on his kidney was discovered during a physical evaluation. Surgery followed days later.

LeVert last played on Jan. 12 when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

LeVert averaged 18.5 points per game, 6.0 assists per game and 4.3 rebounds per game in 12 games this season with the Nets.

