Report: Caris LeVert to debut for Pacers on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Caris LeVert is set to make his debut for the Indiana Pacers, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says LeVert will play for the Pacers on Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns.

After undergoing surgery to remove a small mass on his left kidney in late January, guard Caris LeVert will make his Indiana Pacers debut vs. Phoenix on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2021

After being traded to the Pacers in the Victor Oladipo deal in January, a mass on his kidney was discovered during a physical evaluation. Surgery followed days later.

LeVert last played on Jan. 12 when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

LeVert averaged 18.5 points per game, 6.0 assists per game and 4.3 rebounds per game in 12 games this season with the Nets.