Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers in street clothes due to injury during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 26, 2019, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Victor Oladipo has a return date in mind.

The Indiana Pacers star tells reporter Shams Charania that he intends to return Jan. 29 against the Chicago Bulls.

Just In: Pacers star Victor Oladipo tells NBA Insider @ShamsCharania that he plans to make season debut on Jan. 29 at home against the Bulls, returning from yearlong absence after torn quad tendon in his knee. pic.twitter.com/c7oC8eeLZG — Stadium (@Stadium) January 8, 2020

Oladipo has been out since rupturing the quad tendon in his right knee in January of 2019.

“That could change, might not change, who knows,” Oladipo said. “It will be a very emotional night, especially for those who have helped me.”