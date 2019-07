PHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 09: T.J. McConnell #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball against Malcolm Miller #13 of the Toronto Raptors in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 9, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Raptors 112-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers have agreed to a deal with point guard T.J. McConnell, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted about the deal Wednesday afternoon.

According to Wojnarowski, a source said McConnell has been picked up by the Pacers for a two-year deal worth $7 million.

McConnell has been with the Philadelphia 76ers since 2015.