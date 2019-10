INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 15: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 15, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Domantas Sabonis is going to be sticking around Indiana, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Indiana Pacers have signed Sabonis to a four-year, $77 million guaranteed extension.

Domantas Sabonis has agreed to a four-year, $77M guaranteed extension with the Pacers, league sources tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019

Sabonis is entering his fourth year in the league. He joined the Pacers in 2017 in the trade that also sent Victor Oladipo to the Pacers.

He averaged 14.1 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per game in the 2018-19 season.