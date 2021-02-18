Indiana Pacers

Sabonis, Brogdon lead Pacers past Timberwolves 134-128 in OT

Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) eyes the basket as he works around Minnesota Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
by: Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 rebounds, and Malcolm Brogdon added 32 points and nine boards as the Indiana Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-128 in overtime.

Sabonis, Brogdon and the Pacers erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota.

Malik Beasley added 31 points in his first game of the season off the bench, and Ricky Rubio had a season-high 20 points to go along with 13 assists for the Timberwolves.

