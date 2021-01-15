Indiana Pacers

Sabonis has 23 pts, 15 boards as Pacers down Blazers 111-87

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, drives to the basket toward Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, right, and center Myles Turner, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Portland Trail Blazers 111-87.

Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points and seven assists for the Pacers, who improved to 4-1 on the road this season and snapped an 11-game losing streak in Portland. Indiana led by 25 in the second quarter and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard each scored 22 for the Blazers.

The loss was costly: During the third quarter, center Jusuf Nurkic left the court holding his right wrist and the Trail Blazers later announced he had sustained a fracture.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Friday’s business headlines

Business /

Biden taps former FDA chief Kessler to lead vaccine science

News /

Ex-college basketball player to make March Madness fan decision in Indy

College Basketball /

Health officials urge people who are unable to get vaccine appointment to check other counties

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.