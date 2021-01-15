Sabonis has 23 pts, 15 boards as Pacers down Blazers 111-87

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, drives to the basket toward Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, right, and center Myles Turner, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Portland Trail Blazers 111-87.

Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points and seven assists for the Pacers, who improved to 4-1 on the road this season and snapped an 11-game losing streak in Portland. Indiana led by 25 in the second quarter and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard each scored 22 for the Blazers.

The loss was costly: During the third quarter, center Jusuf Nurkic left the court holding his right wrist and the Trail Blazers later announced he had sustained a fracture.