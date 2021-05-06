Indiana Pacers

Tempers flare between Pacers player, assistant coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Things got heated between an Indiana Pacers player and an assistant coach during a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Pacers assistant coach Greg Foster had to be held back while yelling at player Goga Bitadze late in the third quarter.

Bitadze gave up an uncontested dunk to a Kings player. Bitadze then hit a three pointer and was seen mouthing words to Foster.

This is what led up to the Greg Foster blow up with Bitadze. He let Harkless get to the rim for a 2nd chance dunk and got scolded for not contesting. Bitadze responds w/ a 3 and when he runs back you can read his lips pretty clearly. “Sit the f$&@ down.” That did it #PacersKings pic.twitter.com/oFEmdUpPUl — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) May 6, 2021

The Pacers lost the game, 104-93.

The loss comes as national media outlets report that head coach Nate Bjorkgren is on the hot seat. The Pacers are 30-35, ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Foster is a former NBA player, spending more than a decade in the league with nine different teams.

Bitadze is averaging 5.1 points per game in his second year in the league.