Victor Oladipo shares message for fans after trade to Rockets

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 29: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers reacts in the second half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 29, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacers defeated the Bulls 115-106 in overtime.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Victor Oladipo shared a message with Indiana Pacers fans on Sunday night after his Wednesday trade to the Houston Rockets.

The 28-year-old was traded in a package for Caris LeVert, of the Brooklyn Nets.

The guard, who has been with the Pacers since the 2017 season, came to the Pacers along with Domantas Sabonis in exchange for Paul George.

Oladipo previously played basketball at Indiana University.

His full message to fans:

