NBA players donating money to cover salaries of hourly workers amid suspended season

by: Amir Vera, CNN
Posted:

(CNN) — The suspension of the NBA season due to coronavirus isn’t just affecting players and fans, it’s having a sizeable impact on the pay of thousands of hourly employees at basketball arenas across the country.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson and Blake Griffin are just some of the players to publicly announce they’re donating thousands of dollars to those employees missing out on pay as the season is indefinitely suspended.

“It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together!” tweeted Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks forward.

Williamson, a forward for the New Orleans Pelicans, said in a post on Instagram he was paying the salaries of Smoothie King Center employees for the next 30 days.

“These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization,” Williamson’s post read. “This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis.”

Griffin, a forward for the Detroit Pistons, confirmed on Twitter he’s donating $100,000 to staff of Little Caesars Arena.

The players’ donations come after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced Wednesday that he had begun to put in place a program to financially support the arena workers.

“I reached out to the folks at the arena and our folks at the Mavs to find out what it would cost to support, financially support, people who aren’t going to be able to come to work,” Cuban said. “They get paid by the hour, and this was their source of income. So, we’ll do some things there. We may ask them to go do some volunteer work in exchange, but we’ve already started the process of having a program in place. I don’t have any details to give, but it’s certainly something that’s important to me.”

The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.

Mail carrier in viral dog chase video calls for increased awareness of postal worker safety

by: Julia Deng /

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mail carrier in a viral dog chase video at the center of an Indianapolis man’s tort claim against the United States Postal Service (USPS) spoke Friday in an exclusive interview with News 8.

Isaiah Pierson, a USPS mail carrier based at the Eastgate Post Office on the city’s east side, serves approximately 500 customers on his daily route.

He often encounters unexpected dangers and “a lot of mischief” while delivering mail, he said.

In Sept. 2019, two unleashed dogs escaped their owner’s yard and began chasing Pierson while he was working in the 700 block of Melvenia Street.

Video recorded on a neighbor’s home security system shows the mail carrier tossing a handful of envelopes in the air and sprinting up a driveway with the pit bull-type dogs in hot pursuit.

The footage shows Pierson leaping onto the back of a truck, swinging his legs over the side of the vehicle and resting his feet behind the cab in an apparent effort to escape the dogs.

“I was thinking, ‘Get out, fast as you can [and] get away,'” he told News 8. “Looking for the first thing that I can clear to get the dogs off my back.”

Marcus French, the owner of the Dodge Ram 1500, claimed the incident caused dents and paint damage totaling approximately $4,500.

The USPS denied a property damage claim filed by French under the Federal Tort Claims Act, citing a city leash ordinance violated by the dogs’ owner.

The owner could not be reached for comment.

French spoke in an exclusive interview with News 8 days after receiving notice of the determination in March, nearly six months after submitting the claim.

Pierson said friends and relatives bombarded him with phone calls and text messages after recognizing him in the security video provided to News 8 by French.

“It was pandemonium on my end [after News 8 aired that report],” Pierson said. “Phone going crazy all day. I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

He publicly identified himself as the mail carrier in the video after realizing he had an opportunity to raise awareness of risks facing all delivery workers, he said.

Pierson, a former pizza delivery driver, began his career as a postal worker in 2014.

He spent the majority of his USPS career serving the east side of Indianapolis, where he grew up, attended school and is raising his own children.

His parents still live in the neighborhood, along his carrier route.

“Just be aware [of mail carriers and other delivery workers],” Pierson urged community members. “Be cognizant. We do have people we have to go home to. We’re part of the neighborhood, just as you are.”

Residents frequently violate the city’s leash ordinance, he said.

In 2018, more than 5,700 postal workers nationwide were attacked by dogs, according to the most recent figures from the USPS.

Dog owners can be held liable for medical expenses, repayment of lost work hours and uniform replacement costs — which can total thousands of dollars — when their dog attacks a mail carrier.

Pierson remains passionate about his career despite the risks, he said.

He had a set of wings tattooed on his ankles — a symbol of Greek messenger god Hermes — when he became a full-time mail carrier.

“I’m here for a reason,” Pierson told News 8. “I kind of see myself as a ‘messenger god’… Delivering the mail is part of that message.”

Isaiah Pierson often carries multiple containers of pepper spray while delivering mail. (Photo: Marcus French)

