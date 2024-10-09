NCAA D-I Council approves cutting football, basketball transfer portal windows from 45 to 30 days

FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis on March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA’s Division I Council has approved changes that will shorten the transfer portal windows for football and basketball from 45 to 30 days while keeping an additional 30-day window in all sports after the departure of a head coach.

Tuesday’s decisions, first reported by On3, will not become final until meetings end on Wednesday but will take effect immediately.

Football’s current fall portal window runs Dec. 9 to Jan. 7, 2025 and April 16-30 in the spring. The new fall window will be 20 days after Bowl Subdivision conference championships from Dec. 9-28, with the remaining 10 days occurring from April 16-25 next spring.

Basketball’s current window of March 17-April 30, 2025, will shorten to 30 days after the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Also, the D-I men’s and women’s basketball oversight committees have changed first-contest regular season dates to the Monday 22 weeks before championship finals, starting with the 2025-26 season. The season has run for 22 weeks for three consecutive years but the next four had been scheduled for 21 weeks.