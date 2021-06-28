Sports

NCAA D1 Council recommends adoption of interim NIL policy

Drew Timme of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Flo Thamba of the Baylor Bears compete for the opening tip-off in the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Compensation for Division 1 college athletes is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The NCAA’s Division 1 Council on Monday voted to recommend an interim policy that would allow Division 1 athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. All other NCAA amateurism rules would remain in place.

According to the NCAA, the policy provides the following guidance to member schools, student-athletes and their families:

College athletes can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities are responsible for determining whether those activities are consistent with state law.

Student-athletes who attend a school in a state without a NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness.

College athletes can use a professional services provider for NIL activities.

Student-athletes should report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.

The policy now goes to the Division 1 Board of Directors, which can approve it during the board’s meeting on Wednesday. If adopted, the policy would remain in place until federal legislation is passed or a new NCAA policy is put in place.