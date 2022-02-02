Sports

NCAA earns $1.15B in 2021 as revenue returns to normal

The NCAA Headquarters is shown in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA generated more than $1.15 billion in revenue in 2021.

That figure represented a return to normal after the cancelation of the men’s basketball tournament because of the pandemic in 2020 cost the association and its members $800 million.

The NCAA released its financial records.

Most of the NCAA’s revenue comes from its contract with CBS and Turner for the rights to televise the men’s Division I basketball tournament.

That contract paid the NCAA $850 million in 2021 and is scheduled to pay $870 million in 2022. NCAA revenues were at $1.12 billion in 2019.