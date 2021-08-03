Sports

NCAA to hold constitutional convention in November, ‘wholesale transformation’ expected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NCAA plans to hold a constitutional convention in November with the goal of dramatically changing its rules.

A 22-person committee will be tasked with redrafting the NCAA constitution.

“This is not about tweaking the model we have now,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a news release. “This is about wholesale transformation so we can set a sustainable course for college sports for decades to come. We need to stay focused on the thing that matters most — helping students be as successful as they can be as both students and athletes.”

The Constitutional Review Committee will be appointed in August and get to work immediately. It will identify core principles while proposing new models.

Final action is expected to be taken in January during an annual meeting in Indianapolis.