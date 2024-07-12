NCAA women’s selection committee to reveal full seeding of tournament teams next season

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The NCAA women’s selection committee will release the seeding for the entire tournament field for the first time next season.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced the change on Friday after its summer meetings, meaning the full seed list for all 68 teams will be revealed on Selection Sunday as it has been with the men.

“The committee felt that it was the right time for women’s basketball and our championship to reveal the entire championship field seed list,” said Derita Dawkins, chair of the committee and Arkansas assistant vice chancellor and deputy director of athletics. “Providing the full seed list on Selection Sunday will provide additional transparency to the bracketing processes.”

The first- and second-round games will continue to be hosted by the top 16 seeds on March 19-24, 2025, after the NCAA looked into the possibility of playing neutral-site games like the men. Birmingham, Alabama, and Spokane, Washington, will then host eight-team regionals.

“The women’s basketball championship has enjoyed tremendous success over the last couple of years, with record-breaking attendance and television ratings during March Madness,” said Dawkins, noting the committee will “consider all additional format options for a future analysis.”

The committee also announced that championship games for Division I, II and III will be held in Indianapolis in 2028. It will be the third time one city has hosted all three, along with Indianapolis in 2016 and Dallas in 2023.

The three men’s divisions will also crown champions in Indianapolis in 2026.

Milwaukee athletic director Amanda Braun will chair the women’s committee in 2025-26.