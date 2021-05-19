Sports

New IndyCar race honors Hoosier killed in racing crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WISH) — A new IndyCar race is paying tribute to a Hoosier killed in a crash while racing nearly five years ago.

Aug. 7 marks five years since Noblesville native Bryan Clauson’s death. That’s also pole day for the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee.

To honor his legacy, IndyCar announced Wednesday the racer with the fastest qualifying time will receive the Bryan Clauson Pole Trophy.

“Bryan was more than a racer,” Music City Grand Prix CEO Matt Crews said. “I think Bryan understood the responsibility that someone in his position had to use his platform to drive positive change. Bryan did that in his life and after his death as well.”

Clauson was an organ donor, and his organs saved five lives and helped heal an additional 75 people. Leaders hope the trophy will encourage fans to sign up as organ donors.

The Big Machine Grand Prix race will take place on Aug. 8.