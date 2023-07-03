New IUPUI athletics director excited to take over a ‘sleeping giant’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IUPUI Athletics Director Luke Bosso has been on the job for two weeks.

His first day as the school’s athletics director was June 20.

“There’s no other job I’d want than to be the athletic director in my home city and home state,” Bosso said.

Bosso told News 8 that he believes IUPUI Athletics is a “sleeping giant” in Indiana.

“It’s hard to sometimes put my emotions of how excited I am to this in words,” Bosso said. “But sitting here, I’m getting goosebumps of how good I know we’re going to be. I know we’re going to win.”

Bosso took over the role after building an impressive resume during his time working in the public sector.

Bosso has previously had roles including deputy chief of staff for the Indiana Department of Child Services, and the senior policy and operations director for Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. He’s also been the Indiana Economic Development Corp.’s chief of staff.

Bosso said he believes having so many contacts across the state will be important going forward, especially since he’s planning on putting a huge emphasis on fundraising.

“I spent the better part of my career trying to make the city and state a better place to work, live and play,” Bosso said. “So, my first phone call won’t be an introduction.”

Bosso said he met with the coaches on day one after the announcement that he was taking over the role.

“It’s going to be a program that people are going to talk about all over the country,” Bosso said.

The IUPUI women’s basketball team won the 2022 Horizon League Tournament title. (WISH Photo)

He takes over the position though during a time of change for IUPUI. Indiana University and Purdue University will split the campus into two operations by the start of the fall 2014 semester. IU will be responsible for certain administrative services for both academic organizations and for maintaining the intercollegiate athletic program.

“The No. 1 thing for me and my coaches is for student-athlete experience,” Bosso said. “I want student-athletes to leave what will become IU Indianapolis and say wonderful things about their experience, their coaches and want to come back and be a part of the program. If we can do that, the wins will come.”