New play shares story of 1955 Crispus Attucks state championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1955, the Oscar Robertson lead Crispus Attucks Tigers, became the first all-Black team to win a state championship in any sport in the country.

Now, that story is being told on the stage. Written by Laura Town, and directed by Deborah Asante, the play “A Touch of Glory” follows the journey of that historic basketball team.

Town conducted extensive research into the time, including interviews with key figures such as the Crowe family, Bill Hampton, John Gipson, Willie Merriweather, and Hallie Bryant.

This February, during NBA All-Star 2024 in Indy all roads lead to Crispus Attucks.

‘A Touch of Glory’ will premier with a free Community Preview on February 9, 10, and 11. The production will return during All-Star Weekend, with showings on February 16, 17, and 18.

Tickets cost $20 when purchased through Eventbrite or $30 at the door. This production is best suited for audiences 13 years of age and above.

As part of an educational outreach initiative, Deborah Asante & Artists is collaborating with educators to develop curriculum materials related to this historical period, providing schools with a tool to teach this history from a fresh perspective.

The curriculum will be available for Indiana schools to download at no cost.

Additionally, the play will be offered to high school drama departments that request it, free of charge.