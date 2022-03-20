Sports

Newgarden passes McLaughlin in final turn to steal Texas IndyCar win

Josef Newgarden, driver of the #2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, crosses the finish line ahead of Scott McLaughlin, driver of the #3 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet, to win the the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway on March 20, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Josef Newgarden used the nonexistent high line to pass Scott McLaughlin in the final turn at Texas Motor Speedway and steal the IndyCar race his teammate had dominated.

The Sunday win gave Team Penske back-to-back victories to open the season and 600 overall wins across all its platforms. Chevrolet has opened the season with consecutive wins for the first time since 2017.

McLaughlin, winner of last month’s season-opening race in St. Petersburg, Florida, started second but snatched the lead from pole-sitter Felix Rosenqvist on the opening lap. The New Zealander led 186 of the 248 laps and wasn’t challenged until Newgarden’s last-ditch charge.

The American stalked McLaughlin through traffic and tried his best to maintain his composure.

“I was fuming in the car because we had all this traffic and it wasn’t helping me,” Newgarden said. “And then right when I needed it to help me, literally last corner, last lap! I think Scott led 95% of the laps, I hate doing that to a teammate.”

The margin of victory was .669 seconds — the eighth-closest finish in 35 races at Texas.

Newgarden had to drive high into Texas’ second lane, which has been too slippery and mostly unusable because of the residual traction compound applied to assist NASCAR’s grip during its races. The PJ1 has been terrible for the Indy cars, which find it too slick and so drivers avoid the second lane out of fear the lack of grip will send their car straight into the wall.

It’s jeopardized the future of IndyCar at Texas, which has hosted the series since 1997 and its existing contract expired Sunday. The series used a special practice session on Saturday when seven drivers went on track and drove the top lane in an effort to scrub away some of the compound and widen the racing surface.

It had mixed results.

Some drivers did crash when they got up into the slippery gray line; Newgarden was not one of them. He fearlessly went up high and around McLaughlin for back-to-back Team Penske wins. Will Power was fourth to complete the banner day for Penske.

Marcus Ericsson led Honda and Chip Ganassi Racing with a third-place finish — his first podium on an oval — and was followed by his three teammates. Scott Dixon was fifth, Jimmie Johnson sixth and reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou seventh.

It was the highest IndyCar finish for Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion and the all-time winningest driver at Texas with seven wins. Victory lane is named after him, but Johnson last year opted not to run the ovals as an IndyCar rookie.

He’s added them to his schedule this year, debuted at a track he knows better than anyone, and delivered a strong performance that had his team celebrating over the radio. “Let’s go win the Indianapolis 500!” Johnson was told as he crossed the finish line.

Alex’s awful start

An awful start to the season for free agent Alexander Rossi continued seconds into Sunday’s race.

Rossi was first flagged for jumping the start, and as he was giving his position back as penalty, his Andretti Autosport Honda experienced an electrical issue. He slowed to a near crawl and was back on pit road, his race over, just 11 laps into the event.

“It was something electrical, we were losing battery voltage, really from the start of the race, and it got exponentially worse until the battery just died and here we are,” Rossi said.

Rossi was a disappointing 20th in last month’s season-opening race at St. Petersburg. This start to the season is not helping the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner in his search for a new contract.

“Well, at least we saw the green flag, so that’s cool,” Rossi deadpanned. “At this point, what do you say?”

The day only got worse for the Andretti camp: Romain Grosjean was hit by electric problems that ended his race early; and Devlin DeFrancesco was involved in three caution flags — the final one a race-ending, three-car crash with Graham Rahal and Helio Castroneves.

Up next

IndyCar is off until April 10 when it races on the streets of downtown Long Beach, California. The race was the season finale a year ago because of pandemic restrictions and was won by Colton Herta.

Finish order from IndyCar Series news release

1. (7) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 248, Running

2. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 248, Running

3. (14) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 248, Running

4. (4) Will Power, Chevrolet, 248, Running

5. (5) Scott Dixon, Honda, 248, Running

6. (18) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 248, Running

7. (11) Alex Palou, Honda, 248, Running

8. (15) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 248, Running

9. (27) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 248, Running

10. (8) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 248, Running

11. (19) David Malukas, Honda, 248, Running

12. (9) Colton Herta, Honda, 247, Running

13. (21) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 247, Running

14. (25) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 247, Running

15. (10) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 247, Running

16. (20) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 247, Running

17. (22) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 246, Running

18. (16) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 245, Running

19. (24) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 233, Contact

20. (3) Takuma Sato, Honda, 140, Contact

21. (1) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 138, Mechanical

22. (26) Graham Rahal, Honda, 128, Contact

23. (6) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 128, Contact

24. (17) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 128, Contact

25. (23) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 113, Contact

26. (13) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 103, Mechanical

27. (12) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 11, Mechanical

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 165.467 mph

Time of Race: 2:09:29.7270

Margin of victory: 0.0669 of a second

Cautions: 4 for 52

Lead changes: 15 among 12 drivers

Lap Leaders:

McLaughlin 1 – 56

Sato 57 – 61

Castroneves 62

Kirkwood 63 – 67

Hildebrand 68

McLaughlin 69 – 149

Newgarden 150 – 151

McLaughlin 152 – 158

VeeKay 159 – 163

Power 164 – 183

Ericsson 184 – 193

Carpenter 194 – 197

Malukas 198 – 200

Ilott 201 – 205

McLaughlin 206 – 247

Newgarden 248

PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge ($10,000 charitable donation): Josef Newgarden

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Point Standings: McLaughlin 97, Power 69, Palou 67, Newgarden 65, Ericsson 58, Dixon 55, Herta 50, VeeKay 50, Pagenaud 39, Johnson 35.