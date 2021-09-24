Sports

NFL adds Monday night to Wild Card Weekend

(Provided Photo)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is adding Monday night to its Wild Card Weekend.

The league announced Friday that it will play one of its first six playoff games on Monday night, beginning with this season.

The NFL added a third wild-team team in each conference last season, and then played three wild-card games on Saturday and three on Sunday during its first weekend of the playoffs.

The new schedule means the league will play two games on Saturday (4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three on Sunday (1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. ET) and one on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET). Wild Card Weekend for this postseason runs from Jan. 15-17.

The NFL said the broadcaster for the Monday night game “is yet to be determined.” For the 2021 season, CBS and NBC each will broadcast two wild-card games, while FOX and ESPN/ABC each get one.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ISDH: 3,255 new COVID-19 cases; 30 more deaths

Coronavirus /

Groundbreaking for Obama presidential center set for Tuesday

National /

Nominations sought for ‘Hoosier of the Year’ award

Inside INdiana Business /

Toyota suspending production Friday in Princeton

Inside INdiana Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image