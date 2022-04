Sports

NFL Alumni Health, CDC host town hall to tackle COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former NFL players will team up with the CDC to discuss COVID-19 vaccine education.

Former Indianapolis Colts star Gary Brackett is one of the players who will participate.

Brackett visited Daybreak Tuesday morning to discuss the program.

You can register and submit questions here.

The event will be streamed at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook and YouTube.

