Sneak peek at NFL Combine Experience outside Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium is home to the 2023 NFL scouting combine.

Starting Thursday, fans can get a glimpse of what the athletes will go through with the all-new NFL Combine Experience.

“It’s free and open to the public,” said Nate Swick, a spokesperson for Visit Indy. “Fans can participate in the 40-yard dash, an obstacle course, vertical jump, 3-cone drill and much more.”

Registration for NFL OnePass is required.

The Combine Experience will be in the south lot of Lucas Oil Stadium from 1-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

“Inside Look” at the combine itself at Lucas Oil Stadium will be from 1-9 p.m. Thursday, 1-8:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday.