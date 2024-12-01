NFL fines Richardson after Lions loss

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lions beat the Colts 24-6. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is paying for his running ability. Literally.

The NFL is fining Richardson $22,511 for unnecessary roughness during a first down run play in the third quarter of Sunday’s 24-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Richardson ran through Lions safety Brian Branch and gained 17 yards on the play. Richardson led with the crown of his helmet, lowering his head into Branch’s as he went to shed the tackle. Richardson was not called for a penalty at the time of the hit. That run was the longest of Richardson’s 10 carries against the Lions. The 22-year-old quarterback led the Colts with 61 yards on the ground.

This fine is the first in Richardson’s young two-year career.

According to the NFL and NFLPA’s fines schedule, a player impermissibly using his helmet will be fined $22,511 in his first offense — the most of any infraction in the Player Safety Rules section. Second offense is raised to $45,020.

Spotrac lists Richardson as just the second quarterback this season getting fined for impermissible use of helmet — the first being Dallas Cowboys’ Trey Lance, who was fined after the 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

Richardson and the Colts move forward from the Lions loss and get ready for a road trip to New England this weekend. Indy is a 2.5-point favorite as of Saturday night, according to ESPN.

Richardson will be without his go-to receiver Josh Downs, who is sidelined with a right shoulder injury. Fellow receiver Ashton Dulin will also miss with an ankle injury.

The Colts kick off against the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET.