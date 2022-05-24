Sports

NFL Scouting Combine to remain in Indianapolis in 2023, 2024

Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NFL Scouting Combine will stay in Indianapolis.

Sources tell WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun that the NFL Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium for 2023 and 2024.

The Indianapolis-based committee recently presented its bid to the league and beat out other major cities.

The NFL Scouting Combine has been in Indianapolis since 1987.

Last year, the NFL announced the combine would be open to bids starting with the 2023 event. While this was the first official bidding process for the combine, it is not the first time Indianapolis has had to compete for the event.

The NFL Scouting Combine generates close to $10 million in economic impact for the city.