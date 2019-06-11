Colts among 100 volunteers building walls for Habitat for Humanity house Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Volunteers from the Indianapolis Colts and Stanley Security worked alongside a Habitat homeowner to construct walls for a future home on June 10, 2019, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Colts) [ + - ] Indianapolis Colts Volunteers from the Indianapolis Colts and Stanley Security worked alongside a Habitat homeowner to construct walls for a future home on June 10, 2019, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Colts) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Volunteers from the Indianapolis Colts and Stanley Security worked alongside a Habitat homeowner to construct walls for a future home on June 10, 2019, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Colts) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Volunteers from the Indianapolis Colts and Stanley Security worked alongside a Habitat homeowner to construct walls for a future home on June 10, 2019, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Colts) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Volunteers from the Indianapolis Colts and Stanley Security worked alongside a Habitat homeowner to construct walls for a future home on June 10, 2019, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Colts) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Volunteers from the Indianapolis Colts and Stanley Security worked alongside a Habitat homeowner to construct walls for a future home on June 10, 2019, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Colts) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Volunteers from the Indianapolis Colts and Stanley Security worked alongside a Habitat homeowner to construct walls for a future home on June 10, 2019, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Colts) [ + - ]

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 100 volunteers with the Indianapolis Colts and a security device maker joined forces Monday to construct wall panels for a new Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity home.

Volunteers from the Colts and Stanley Security worked alongside the Habitat homeowner to construct walls for the future home.

The work happened Monday morning at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, 7001 W. 56th St.

The Stanley Security Gives Back Program is a companywide effort. Since 2004, company volunteers have been part of 15 home builds with 1,800 volunteers, tools and contributions of about $730,730.