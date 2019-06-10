Former Colts player shot, killed in Florida

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 3: Eric Patterson #41 of the Indianapolis Colts and Jake Kumerow #84 of the Cincinnati Bengals fight for the pass at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 3: Eric Patterson #41 of the Indianapolis Colts and Jake Kumerow #84 of the Cincinnati Bengals fight for the pass at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WISH) - A former Indianapolis Colts player has been shot and killed in Florida.

Tampa Police are currently investigating the death of a 26-year-old man, who WISH-TV's stister station WFLA has learned is former Plant High School football player, Eric Patterson.

According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday around 5:04 a.m near W Plaza Place and North Boulevard.

Police say a roommate of Patterson woke up after hearing a commotion inside their home.

The roommate came out to the living area and saw an unknown suspect and Patterson lying on his back, who appeared to have been shot, police say.

According to police, the unknown suspect fled the house.

Police say they arrived at the house and began lifesaving measures to Patterson. Once Tampa Fire Rescue arrived, he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The shooting does not appear to be random.

Patterson played at Plant High School, attended Ball State University and played for the Indianapolis Colts and the St. Louis Rams.

Tampa Police Department has not officially confirmed Patterson was the shooting victim. WISH-TV's sister station WFLA has independently confirmed this information.

No other information has been released at this time.