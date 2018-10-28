Vinatieri breaks NFL all-time scoring record
(AP/WISH) -- Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri broke the record Sunday for the all-time NFL lead in points scored.
Vinatieri, 45, made an extra point and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter against the Oakland Raiders, giving him 2,544 career points. That pulled him even with Morten Andersen for the most in league history. He kicked a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter, making the score 14-13 and breaking the record.
Vinatieri became the NFL's career field goal leader last month when he made a 42-yarder to help the Indianapolis Colts close within 21-10 with 2 seconds left in the first half Sunday.
The 23-year veteran made his 566th field goal - one more than Hall of Famer Morten Andersen, who played high school football at Indianapolis Ben Davis.
Previous
NFL players union files grievance...
Next
Following win over Bills, Colts set...
Local Headlines
Latest Local News
Trending Stories
National Headlines
-
-
Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.