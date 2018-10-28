Vinatieri breaks NFL all-time scoring record

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri smiles before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

(AP/WISH) -- Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri broke the record Sunday for the all-time NFL lead in points scored.

Vinatieri, 45, made an extra point and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter against the Oakland Raiders, giving him 2,544 career points. That pulled him even with Morten Andersen for the most in league history. He kicked a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter, making the score 14-13 and breaking the record.

Vinatieri became the NFL's career field goal leader last month when he made a 42-yarder to help the Indianapolis Colts close within 21-10 with 2 seconds left in the first half Sunday.

The 23-year veteran made his 566th field goal - one more than Hall of Famer Morten Andersen, who played high school football at Indianapolis Ben Davis.