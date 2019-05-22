NFL Combine to stay in Indianapolis through 2021 Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Notre Dame defensive back Julian Love runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine on March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) [ + - ] Video

(WISH) -- The NFL Scouting Combine will stay in Indianapolis through 2021, according to the Indianapolis Colts owner.

"The Combine in Indy will be extended through 2021, followed by a series of one-year options. Football ops people around the league are happy!" Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

In a separate tweet, Irsay said the numerous drills and testing of the NFL Combine also will move to prime time.

Chris Gahl, senior vice president of marketing and communications for Visit Indy, said in a statement, “After months negotiating with the NFL, we are proud to retain this premier event for another year, an event the city has hosted since 1987. We know a critical component to keeping the NFL Scouting Combine in Indy is news of the convention center expanding and the city adding new hotels, allowing the the event to continue its growth. We beat out other major cities to retain this event, and we say thank you to Mr. Irsay and the Colts GM Chris Ballard for their help in advocating for Indy.”

The announcement came shortly after the league announced the NFL Draft will be in Cleveland in 2021, a yet-undisclosed location in 2022 and Kansas City in 2023. That announcement was made at the annual Spring League Meeting in Key Biscayne, Florida, following a review of the proposal by the Super Bowl & Major Events Advisory Committee and team owners.

The draft was in New York City from 1965 to 2014, Chicago in 2015 and 2016, Philadelphia in 2017, Dallas in 2018 and most recently in Nashville.

Irsay in April said he hoped Indianapolis would go after the draft, but lamented the city did not have enough hotels to host it. A pitch for the NFL Draft to come to Indianapolis would have to come from city government leaders and the Indiana Sports Corp., not the Colts.