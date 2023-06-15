Nikola Jokić temporarily loses MVP trophy ahead of Denver Nuggets parade

(CNN) — For most people, after winning the NBA Finals MVP trophy, you wouldn’t let it out of your sight. But Nikola Jokić is not most people, and the Denver Nuggets star seemed to have misplaced his award.

After dominating in the Denver Nuggets’ 4-1 NBA Finals win over the Miami Heat, Jokić deservedly picked up the award given to the best player throughout the series.

The Serbian averaged an incredible 30.2 points, 14 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.4 steals as he continued his imperious postseason form against the Heat.

However, Jokić revealed in an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews the day after the Finals concluded that it didn’t take long before he had misplaced the Bill Russell NBA Finals Award.

When the two-time MVP showed up for the interview without the coveted prize, Andrews questioned Jokić on the trophy’s whereabouts.

“I really don’t know,” Jokić explained. “I left it in [equipment manager Sparky Gonzales’] room and it’s not there anymore. So, I don’t know. But hopefully it can arrive in my house.”

Andrews later tweeted that – thankfully – the trophy was in safe hands and ready for Denver’s parade.

Fans of the NBA have become accustomed to the Serbian’s carefree attitude throughout his time in the league.

Jokić’s easy-going attitude to basketball was further summed up when asked if he can improve beyond his already incredible skill-level.

“I think I can be much better. But you need to still sacrifice yourself. Basketball is not the main thing in my life.

It’s something that I’m good at,” the center nonchalantly added.

“They didn’t believe in the fat boy,’ Jokic added on his journey to success. “It seems like it worked out. Don’t bet against the fat boy.”

Champions celebration

Straight after winning the NBA Championship, Jokić was asked by ESPN’s Lisa Salters how it felt to get his hands on basketball’s most coveted prize.

Jokić responded with: “It’s good, it’s good. The job is done, we can go home now.” The 28-year-old’s desire to go home was also repeated in a postgame conference when asked about today’s parade.

“No. I need to go home,” was the superstar’s immediate response to hearing the parade would commence on Thursday.

However, it seems the celebrations will be just as understated in his home country, Serbia.

“I don’t want anything big, I just want to relax and go home, be around my close friends and family and just enjoy the moment,” the five-time All-Star told Andrews.

The Denver Nuggets’ championship celebration starts with a pre-rally at 11:00 a.m. ET before the main event tips off at 12:00 p.m. ET at Union Station, Denver.