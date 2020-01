No. 9 Villanova rolls to 76-61 victory against No. 13 Butler

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Saddiq Bey hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Jermaine Samuels had 20 points to lead No. 9 Villanova to a 76-61 win over No. 13 Butler.

Kamar Baldwin led the fading Bulldogs with 21 points.

Butler missed 15 of 20 3-pointers and lost its third straight game.

The Wildcats have won five straight games and 11 of 12 overall.