Norfolk State and North Carolina Central to clash in 40th Circle City Classic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 40th Circle City Classic will bring together two historic HBCU programs: The Norfolk State Spartans and the North Carolina Central Eagles. The contest marks the Spartans’ debut at the Circle City Classic, while the Eagles return for their third appearance.

The game is set to kick off at 3 p.m. EST on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“The Circle City Classic this year will be special as it not only brings competitive HBCU football to Indianapolis, but this is the 40th anniversary,” said Alice Watson, president and CEO of Indiana Black Expo. “We are so proud of the 40 years of impact and history that this event has made in our community and throughout the Midwest.”

Since its launch in 1984, the Circle City Classic has given over $5 million in scholarships to college students and has generated more than $340 million for the Indianapolis economy, according to information released by Indiana Black Expo, Inc., a nonprofit community service organization with 12 chapters around Indiana.

Indiana Black Expo is known for its two major fund raisers: Summer Celebration and Circle City Classic.

Dr. Louis “Skip” Perkins, athletics director at North Carolina Central University, expressed similar excitement.

“The Circle City Classic has been one of the premier HBCU sporting events for the last 40 years, and it is a great honor for the Eagles to participate in this game for a third time,” Perkins said.

The celebration will include the Battle of the Bands, featuring the NCCU “Sound Machine Marching Band” and the Norfolk State “Spartan Legion Band.”

To commemorate the 40th anniversary, Indiana Black Expo is offering a special promotion: Buy one, get one free on $20 general admission tickets until Monday, Sept. 2. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and at the Lucas Oil Stadium box office.

For more details, visit www.circlecityclassic.com.