North Carolina Central dominates in Circle City Classic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Football was back in a big way for the 39th annual Circle City Classic weekend.

Two storied HBCU programs — Mississippi Valley State University and North Carolina Central University — battled it out inside Lucas Oil Stadium to cap off an eventful weekend in the Circle City. These two teams played each other only one other time back in 2021. The Delta Devils beat the Eagles in a tight match on the road, 17-16.

The NCCU Eagles came into Indianapolis a week after playing No. 24 UCLA out in Southern California. The Bruins beat the Eagles 59-7, but that’s the only tarnish on NCCU’s impressive record this year. The Eagles have dominated outside of that game, starting the season 2-0 averaging 38.5 points a game in those two wins.

Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State was hoping its first win of the season would come in the Peyton’s House.

Unlike the last matchup, this year’s Circle City Classic game was not a close one. The Eagles dominated from the first possession. Quarterback Walker Harris threw for five touchdowns while Chauncey Spikes caught two of those.

The Eagles are flying back to the Tar Heel State with a huge 45-3 victory after putting on an entertaining show for fans at the Circle City Classic.