Oladipo returns to Heat, aiming toward return to past form

FILE - Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Miami. Oladipo signed a new two-year contract to remain with the Heat, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

(AP) — Victor Oladipo went into free agency with his eyes open, determined to find what would be the best place for him. Turns out, he was already there.

Oladipo signed his new contract with the Miami Heat on Thursday. It’s a two-year deal with the second of those years at his option.

Injuries and recovery have limited him to 12 regular-season appearances out of a possible 110 in his first season-and-a-half with the franchise.

Both he and the Heat are banking on him being able to handle much more this coming year.