Old Oaken Bucket game canceled for second time

Purdue's Matt McCann (79) and Navon Mosley (27) celebrates with the Old Oaken Bucket after Purdue defeated Indiana, 28-21, in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Old Oaken Bucket game has been cancelled again.

The game between Purdue University and Indiana University, initially scheduled for Dec. 12, was called off on Dec. 9.

On Dec. 13, it was announced that the game was being rescheduled for Dec. 18.

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that the schools had again decided to cancel the game.

Officials say the cancelation is due to results from COVID-19 testing.

