One lucky Indians fan will win $1,000 when the team wins its 1,000th game at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians are about to make history, and when they do, one lucky fan will reap the rewards.

Indy’s 11-8 defeat of the Louisville Bats on Sunday was the team’s 999th win at Victory Field. When the club reaches 1,000 victories — regular season and postseason included — one lucky fan will win a $1,000 cash prize.

“Now in its 26th season, Victory Field has been home to many thrilling victories, the biggest of them all coming in Game 5 of the 2000 Governors’ Cup,” Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager, said. “We are excited to award one lucky fan a $1,000 cash prize following our next milestone victory.”

The Indians are 29-22 (.569) this season at home and have an all-time regular season record of 987-808 at Victory Field. The team is 12-12 in postseason play at The Vic.

The team will get its first crack at the organization’s 1,000th win at Victory Field on Tuesday, Aug. 16, against the Iowa Cubs. The Indians have won seven of 12 meetings against Iowa this year.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

