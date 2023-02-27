Sports

One-on-one with Helio Castroneves

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season begins this weekend in St. Petersburg, Fla. with the first race of the year.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg takes place Sunday afternoon.

One of the drivers who has found previous success in St. Pete is Helio Castroneves, who has won on the street course three previous times.

“When you go into a place like St. Pete, the vibe is so awesome,” Castroneves said.

WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun went one-on-one with the Meyer Shank Racing driver during INDYCAR Media Days out in California.

Click on the video above to hear their conversation.