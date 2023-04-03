One-on-one with IndyCar Texas winner Josef Newgarden

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden won a thrilling NTT IndyCar Series race on Sunday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway.

Newgarden crossed the finish line first in the PPG 375 to claim his second straight victory at the 1.5-mile oval.

Sunday’s race featured 26 lead changes.

Newgarden is now fourth in the IndyCar point standings just two races into the season.

Newgarden joined SportsLocker Sunday. He went one-on-one with News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff to talk about the victory down in Texas.

Click on the video above to watch the full interview.