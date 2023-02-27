Sports

One-on-one with Marcus Ericsson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season begins this weekend in St. Petersburg, Fla. with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. 

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson is hoping to start the year out strong with a solid performance this weekend. 

Last season, Ericsson had a memorable season, which was highlighted with his win in the Indy 500. 

“It’s been big,” Ericsson said. “I’m very proud to be part of that club.”

WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun went one-on-one with Ericsson during INDYCAR Media Days out in California. 
